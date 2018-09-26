Shripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam (born 4 June 1946) mostly referred to as S.P.B. or Balu is an Indian playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist and film producer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema. He has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He has garnered six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages; Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil; twenty five Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for his works towards Telugu cinema, numerous other state awards from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In addition, he garnered the Bollywood Filmfare Award, and six Filmfare Awards South.

He is honored with the Guinness World Record for recording the most film scores. In 2012, he received the state Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao National Award for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2016, he is honored with the Indian Film Personality of the Year consisting of a Silver Peacock Medal. He is a recipient of civilian awards such as Padmashri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) from the government of India.