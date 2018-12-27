Miah PerssonBorn 27 May 1969
Miah Persson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p054dgcc.jpg
1969-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71978410-ad92-4bc7-887c-8b9e4c944c1c
Miah Persson Biography (Wikipedia)
Miah Persson (born 27 May 1969 in Örnsköldsvik) is a Swedish soprano, active internationally and in recordings.
Miah Persson Tracks
4 Songs Standchen, Das Bechlein, Morgan, Zueignung
Richard Strauss
Belle nuit, O nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
Jacques Offenbach
Zueignung, Op 10 No 1
Richard Strauss
Morgen
Richard Strauss
Das Bachlein, Op 88 No 1
Richard Strauss
Ständchen, Op 17 No 2
Richard Strauss
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ich stand in dunkeln traum
Clara Schumann
Liebst du um Schönheit, Op 37 No 4
Clara Schumann
Wie zittern und wanken (Cantata No 105)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Du bist die Ruh, D 776
Franz Schubert
Soave sia il vento from Cosi fan Tutte
Christine Rice
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen
Franz Schubert
Three Lieder, Op.12
Clara Schumann
Cantata 'Ich bin vergnugt mit meinem Glucke' BWV084
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Hieronymus mass
Michael Haydn
Ensemble
Director
Symphony No.9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2016)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Soave sia il vento (Cosi fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
In the forest (Songs and Ballads)
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Lascia, ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
George Frideric Handel
Wie zittern und wanken, from Cantata "Herr, gehe nicht ins Gericht mit deinem Knecht" BWV.105
Johann Sebastian Bach
Marias Vaggvisa
Max Reger
Performer
Sempre libera (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Jul, Jul Stralande Jul
Trad.
Performer
Die Armen will der Herr umarmen...Lass, Seele (Cantata No 186)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Wind and the Tree
Ture Rangstrom, Roger Vignoles & Miah Persson
Composer
Ch'io mi scordi di te
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
"Come Scoglio immoto resta" from Cosi fan tutte
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflote... (K.620), Act 1, no.7; Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen [duet]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga
George Frideric Handel
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
Giacomo Puccini
Lakme, Act 1: Flower Duet
Léo Delibes
Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Richard Strauss
4 Letzte Lieder (Beim schlafengehen)
Richard Strauss
4 Letzte Lieder (September)
Richard Strauss
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 62: Strauss Songs
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-29T17:25:41
29
Aug
2018
Proms 2016: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-24T17:25:41
24
Jul
2016
Proms 2012: Prom 61: Howells & Elgar
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-29T17:25:41
29
Aug
2012
Proms 2011: Prom 29: Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra plays Mahler
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-05T17:25:41
5
Aug
2011
Proms 2006: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-18T17:25:41
18
Jul
2006
