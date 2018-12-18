Pat Lynch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7196ba67-c9c1-4bb5-8c53-1c2d4d52d139
Pat Lynch Tracks
Sort by
The Leaving of Liverpool
Pat Lynch
The Leaving of Liverpool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Leaving of Liverpool
Last played on
Leaving Liverpool
Pat Lynch
Leaving Liverpool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving Liverpool
Last played on
Pat Lynch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist