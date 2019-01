Bonde do Rolê is a funk carioca-influenced electropop group from Curitiba, Brazil, and consists of MC's Pedro D'Eyrot, Laura Taylor, and DJ/MC Rodrigo Gorky. In 2006, Rolling Stone described the group as "Brazilian Party Starters" and one of the "Top 10 Bands to Watch".

Bonde do Rolê started in Curitiba in the south of Brazil, mixing riffs (ranging from the Scorpions' “Rock You Like a Hurricane” to Alice in Chains' “Man in the Box”) with funk carioca (also known as Brazilian funk). The trio did its first major tour in 2006, with CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) and in 2007 released their debut album, With Lasers. Bonde do Rolê released their third album "Tropical/Bacanal" on July 31, 2012.