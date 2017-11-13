Cisco HoustonBorn 18 August 1918. Died 29 April 1961
Cisco Houston
1918-08-18
Cisco Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilbert Vandine "Cisco" Houston (August 18, 1918 – April 29, 1961) was an American folk singer and songwriter who is closely associated with Woody Guthrie due to their extensive history of recording together.
Houston was a regular recording artist for Moses Asch's Folkways recording studio. He also performed with such folk/blues musicians as Lead Belly, Sonny Terry, Woody Guthrie and the Almanac Singers.
Worried Man Blues
Cisco Houston
Worried Man Blues
Worried Man Blues
Pat works on the railway
Cisco Houston
Pat works on the railway
Pat works on the railway
Ship in the Sky
Cisco Houston
Ship in the Sky
Ship in the Sky
Railroad Bill
Cisco Houston
Railroad Bill
Railroad Bill
The Intoxicated Rat
Cisco Houston
The Intoxicated Rat
The Intoxicated Rat
Diamond Joe
Cisco Houston
Diamond Joe
Diamond Joe
