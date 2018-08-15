Soulsavers (also known as The Soulsavers Soundsystem) is an English-American production and remix team comprising Rich Machin and Ian Glover. The Soulsavers' downtempo electronica sound incorporates influences of rock, gospel, soul, and country. To date, the duo has released five albums: Tough Guys Don't Dance in 2003, It's Not How Far You Fall, It's the Way You Land (with Mark Lanegan and others) in 2007, Broken in 2009 (again, with Lanegan and guest vocalists), The Light the Dead See in 2012 and Angels & Ghosts in 2015 (both with Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode).

Soulsavers' third album, Broken, was released on 17 August 2009. Mark Lanegan once again featured as the main vocalist. Other prominent musicians such as Mike Patton (of Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk and other projects), Jason Pierce (of Spiritualized and Spacemen 3), Richard Hawley, and Gibby Haynes (of Butthole Surfers) also feature on the album. The non-album single "Sunrise," a song written by Lanegan and sung by Will Oldham, preceded the album release on 3 August 2009. The B-side is a cover of Palace Brothers' "You Will Miss Me When I Burn," a song written by Oldham and sung by Lanegan, that is also featured on the Broken album.