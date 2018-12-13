Jean-Christophe Spinosi (born 2 September 1964) is a French conductor and violinist, the founder of French orchestra Ensemble Matheus.

In 1991 he created the Ensemble Matheus in Brest, an orchestra which accompanies him throughout the world.

In 2005, the Ensemble Matheus made a series of recordings devoted to Vivaldi: they produced several albums and four operas. Simultaneously, he has continued to interpret the classical and romantic repertoire as well as many surprising and varied pieces from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Different productions have since enabled Spinosi to enjoy musical friendships with artists such as Cecilia Bartoli, Marie-Nicole Lemieux and Philippe Jaroussky, with whom he recorded the album Heroes for EMI-Virgin Classics, a disc whose sales achieved triple-gold status.

From 2007, Spinosi conducted every season new opera productions with the Ensemble Matheus at the Théâtre du Châtelet and he still regularly performs at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, the Theater an der Wien or the Wiener Staatsoper.