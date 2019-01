Paul 'Trouble' Anderson (28 September 1959 – 2 December 2018) was a British DJ, playing soul, disco, funk, and house music and known for his long-running Kiss FM show. He worked as a dance music DJ in clubs from 1979 until his death in 2018. He produced a number of mix albums and remixed records by other artists.

