Paul 'Trouble' AndersonBorn 28 September 1959. Died 2 December 2018
Paul 'Trouble' Anderson (28 September 1959 – 2 December 2018) was a British DJ, playing soul, disco, funk, and house music and known for his long-running Kiss FM show. He worked as a dance music DJ in clubs from 1979 until his death in 2018. He produced a number of mix albums and remixed records by other artists.
Trouble Your Love
Troublenova
That Sound
Pass On It
Greedy T
