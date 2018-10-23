The Shadows of KnightFormed 1964
The Shadows of Knight
1964
The Shadows of Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shadows of Knight are an American rock band from the Chicago suburbs, formed in the 1960s, who play a form of British blues mixed with influences from their native city. At the time they first started recording, the band's self-description was as follows: "The Stones, Animals and the Yardbirds took the Chicago blues and gave it an English interpretation. We've taken the English version of the Blues and re-added a Chicago touch," to which noted rock critic Richie Unterberger commented: "The Shadows of Knight's self-description was fairly accurate."
The Shadows of Knight Tracks
Oh Yeah
The Shadows of Knight
Oh Yeah
Oh Yeah
Let It Rock
The Shadows of Knight
Let It Rock
Let It Rock
Gloria
The Shadows of Knight
Gloria
Gloria
The Behemoth
The Shadows of Knight
The Behemoth
The Behemoth
I'm Gonna Make You Mine
The Shadows of Knight
I'm Gonna Make You Mine
I'm Gonna Make You Mine
Light Bulb Blues
The Shadows of Knight
Light Bulb Blues
Light Bulb Blues
It Always Happens That Way
The Shadows of Knight
It Always Happens That Way
It Always Happens That Way
Bad Little Woman
The Shadows of Knight
Bad Little Woman
Bad Little Woman
Shake
The Shadows of Knight
Shake
Shake
Someone Like Me
The Shadows of Knight
Someone Like Me
Someone Like Me
