eLZhiBorn 1979
eLZhi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/717ce3f6-847a-4749-bd54-467875812dd4
eLZhi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Powers (born May 12, 1978), better known by his stage name eLZhi, is an American rapper from Detroit, Michigan. He is a former member of Slum Village and now records as a solo artist. In his youth, he made numerous visits to the Hip-Hop shop in Detroit, taking advantage of open-mic nights hosted by fellow Detroit rapper Proof. These sessions gave him the opportunity to be surrounded by Detroit's most talented MCs such as Obie Trice, Magestik Legend, Finale, Invincible, Phat Kat, Guilty Simpson, Royce da 5'9", One Be Lo, J Dilla, Baatin, D12 and Eminem.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
eLZhi Tracks
Sort by
Gunshowers (feat. eLZhi)
BADBADNOTGOOD
Gunshowers (feat. eLZhi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwdv.jpglink
Gunshowers (feat. eLZhi)
Last played on
Living
eLZhi
Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living
Last played on
Gunshower
Ghostface Killah
Gunshower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxr.jpglink
Gunshower
Last played on
Badbadnotgood
BADBADNOTGOOD
Badbadnotgood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwdv.jpglink
Badbadnotgood
Last played on
Detroit State Of Mind
eLZhi
Detroit State Of Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Detroit State Of Mind
Last played on
Memory Lane
eLZhi
Memory Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memory Lane
Last played on
One Love
eLZhi
One Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Love
Last played on
Motown 25 feat Royce Da 59
eLZhi
Motown 25 feat Royce Da 59
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motown 25 feat Royce Da 59
Last played on
Deep
eLZhi
Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep
Last played on
The Great (Prod by Oh No)
eLZhi
The Great (Prod by Oh No)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great (Prod by Oh No)
Last played on
The Great
eLZhi
The Great
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great
Last played on
Love it Here (edit)
eLZhi
Love it Here (edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love it Here (edit)
Last played on
eLZhi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist