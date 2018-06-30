SunbeamGerman Trance producers, Florian Preis & Michael Gerlach. Formed 1992
Sunbeam
1992
Sunbeam Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunbeam is a German electronic music project. The band consists of Florian Preis (born 1972 in Bensheim) and Michael Gerlach (born 1973 in Teheran). Since 1992 they have made progressive dance/Trance-productions and remixes. Their biggest hit "Outside world" (1994) is a hard trance track containing two vocal samples from the anime film Akira ("You know we aren't meant to exist in the outside world" and "I came to get you").
Sunbeam Tracks
Alone
Bulldog
Bulldog
Last played on
Outside World (Louk Remix)
Outside World (Louk Remix)
Last played on
Outside World
Outside World
Last played on
