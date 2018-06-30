Sunbeam is a German electronic music project. The band consists of Florian Preis (born 1972 in Bensheim) and Michael Gerlach (born 1973 in Teheran). Since 1992 they have made progressive dance/Trance-productions and remixes. Their biggest hit "Outside world" (1994) is a hard trance track containing two vocal samples from the anime film Akira ("You know we aren't meant to exist in the outside world" and "I came to get you").