Zoheb HassanBorn 18 November 1966
Zoheb Hassan
1966-11-18
Zoheb Hassan Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoheb Hassan (born November 18, 1966) is a Pakistani pop icon and was a part of the duo Nazia and Zoheb.
Zoheb Hassan Tracks
Ooie-Ooie
Ooie-Ooie
Ooee Ooee
Ooee Ooee
Dheeray Dheeray
Dheeray Dheeray
Main Aaya Tere Liye
Main Aaya Tere Liye
Chehra
Zoheb Hasan & Amir Zaki
Chehra
Chehra
Performer
Star
Star
Dheere Dheere
Dheere Dheere
