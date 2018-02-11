Colin NewmanUK vocalist / songwriter. Born 16 September 1954
Colin Newman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061137c.jpg
1954-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7178b24a-4ec0-48bb-b740-deef07deafd8
Colin Newman Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Newman (born 16 September 1954) is an English musician, record producer and record label owner. He is best known as the primary vocalist and songwriter for the post-punk band Wire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colin Newman Performances & Interviews
- 'In 1980 Wire had no money' Colin Newman revisits his classic early solo albumshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kyjh7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kyjh7.jpg2016-12-10T16:22:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie chat to Wire frontman Colin Newman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kyjhh
'In 1980 Wire had no money' Colin Newman revisits his classic early solo albums
- Wire's Colin Newman joins Tom Robinsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wc77z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wc77z.jpg2015-07-05T12:13:00.000ZColin Newman, founder member and frontman of iconic band Wire joins Tom Robinson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wc780
Wire's Colin Newman joins Tom Robinson
- Wire's Colin Newman - 6 Music Festival 2015 announcementhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hzqgs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hzqgs.jpg2015-01-30T17:39:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Colin Newman of Wire who talks about being part of the 6 Music Festival 2015.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hzqmg
Wire's Colin Newman - 6 Music Festival 2015 announcement
- Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016v8b5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016v8b5.jpg2013-03-25T18:02:00.000ZColin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconie in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016v8dm
Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconie
Colin Newman Tracks
Sort by
Can I Explain The Delay?
Colin Newman
Can I Explain The Delay?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Sonic Lens
Robert Gotobed
Sonic Lens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Sonic Lens
Last played on
Seconds To Last
Colin Newman
Seconds To Last
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Seconds To Last
Image
Colin Newman
Image
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Image
Alone
Colin Newman
Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Alone
Order In Order
Colin Newman
Order In Order
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Order In Order
Lorries
Colin Newman
Lorries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Lorries
Last played on
& Jury
Colin Newman
& Jury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
& Jury
Last played on
Order For Order
Colin Newman
Order For Order
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Order For Order
Last played on
Track 3
Colin Newman
Track 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Track 3
Last played on
Life On Deck
Colin Newman
Life On Deck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
Life On Deck
Last played on
B
Colin Newman
B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06113c7.jpglink
B
Last played on
Colin Newman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist