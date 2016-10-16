Dan SchutteBorn 1947
1947
Daniel Laurent Schutte (born December 28, 1947) is an American composer of Catholic liturgical music and a contemporary Christian songwriter best known for composing the hymn "Here I Am, Lord" (1981, also known as "I, the Lord of Sea and Sky") and over 150 popular hymns and Mass settings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky
HERE I AM LORD
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky
I The Lord Of Sea And Sky
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky
