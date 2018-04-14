Warren CaseyBorn 20 April 1935. Died 8 November 1988
Warren Casey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71775cc7-2ec0-4e1f-8c7c-21cc6a8d32b7
Warren Casey Biography (Wikipedia)
Warren Casey (April 20, 1935 – November 8, 1988) was an American theatre composer, lyricist, writer, and actor. He was the writer and composer, with Jim Jacobs, of the stage musical Grease.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Warren Casey Tracks
Sort by
Born to Hand Jive (Grease)
Warren Casey
Born to Hand Jive (Grease)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born to Hand Jive (Grease)
Performer
Last played on
Warren Casey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist