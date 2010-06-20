DJ Scott La RockBorn 2 March 1962. Died 27 August 1987
DJ Scott La Rock
1962-03-02
DJ Scott La Rock Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Monroe Sterling (March 2, 1962 – August 27, 1987), known by the stage name DJ Scott La Rock, was an American hip hop disc jockey (DJ) and music producer from the Bronx borough of New York City. He is notable as a founding member of the East Coast hip hop group Boogie Down Productions.
DJ Scott La Rock Tracks
South Bronx (1986)
