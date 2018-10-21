Lisa StokkeBorn 25 March 1975
Lisa Stokke
Lisa Stokke Biography
Lisa Stokke (born 25 March 1975) is a Norwegian singer and actress, active in Norway and Great Britain. She appeared in the original West End-staging of the musical Mamma Mia!, and later appeared in Guys and Dolls and in the UK television series Jonathan Creek.
Honey Honey
Lisa Stokke
Honey Honey
Honey Honey
Slipping Though My Fingers
Siobhán McCarthy
Slipping Though My Fingers
Slipping Though My Fingers
I Have A Dream
Lisa Stokke
I Have A Dream
I Have A Dream
Thank You For The Music
Lisa Stokke
Thank You For The Music
Thank You For The Music
Lay Your Love on Me
Bad Company
Lay Your Love on Me
Lay Your Love on Me
