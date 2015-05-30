Robert "Bobby" Lamb (born February 11, 1931, Cork, Ireland) is an Irish jazz trombonist.

Lamb started on euphonium at age 11 before settling on trombone. He moved to London in the early 1950s, playing with Teddy Foster (1952), Jack Parnell (1953–55), and Ted Heath. He spent part of the 1950s in the U.S., working with Charlie Barnet, Stan Kenton, and Woody Herman (1956–57). After returning to England he played in the BBC Show Band with Cyril Stapleton and then in the BBC Radio Orchestra and BBC Big Band until 1968. He and Ray Premru co-led an orchestra from the late 1960s, in which they worked with Buddy Rich, Louie Bellson, and Kenny Clare, among others. He toured with Frank Sinatra on his European tours from the 1960s into the 1980s and the Middle East concerts (Iran and Israel) in 1975, and also toured Europe with Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee. He toured Scandinavia with Buddy Rich late in the 1970s.

Outside of jazz, Lamb wrote several works for orchestra, including an arrangement of Porgy and Bess. He also worked extensively for film and television across Europe. He taught at Trinity College of Music (from 1980) and Hochschule für Musik Detmold in Germany (1990s).