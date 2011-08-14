Anne JeffreysBorn 26 January 1923. Died 27 September 2017
Anne Jeffreys
1923-01-26
Anne Jeffreys Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Jeffreys (born Annie Jeffreys Carmichael; January 26, 1923 – September 27, 2017) was an American actress and singer.
Anne Jeffreys Tracks
We Open In Venice
