The China Philharmonic Orchestra (中国爱乐乐团; abbreviated CPO) is an orchestra founded in Beijing, China on May 25, 2000, based on the previous "China Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra". It is a division of the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television (SARFT) of the People's Republic of China.

Its inaugural concert was held on December 16, 2000 conducted by artistic director Long Yu. Their first season included the world premiere by Julian Lloyd Webber of the Cello Concerto No. 1 by Philip Glass and the symphonic Beijing opera Women Generals of the Yangs by Du Mingxin, their first commissioned symphonic work.

The CPO has toured Taiwan in 2001 as well as many countries, including Japan and Korea in 2002. Its most lengthy overseas tour was in 2005 visiting 25 cities in seven European and North American countries.

In 2014 the CPO made its debut at The Proms, on 19 July 2014, playing works by Elgar, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, Qigang Chen (Joie Éternelle) and Mussorgsky.