Johnny ColesBorn 3 July 1926. Died 21 December 1997
Johnny Coles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/717377ec-88c1-4e0d-9b9f-1c927dceccda
Johnny Coles Biography (Wikipedia)
John Coles (July 3, 1926 – December 21, 1997) was an American jazz trumpeter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Coles Tracks
Sort by
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Johnny Coles
Come Rain Or Come Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Last played on
Hi Fly
Johnny Coles
Hi Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi Fly
Last played on
Little Johnny C
Johnny Coles
Little Johnny C
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Johnny C
Last played on
Little Johnny C (BBC Music Jazz 2015)
Johnny Coles
Little Johnny C (BBC Music Jazz 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Johnny C (BBC Music Jazz 2015)
Last played on
Sketches of Spain
Ernie Royal
Sketches of Spain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Sketches of Spain
Last played on
Struttin With Some barbecue
Gil Evans
Struttin With Some barbecue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhl1.jpglink
Struttin With Some barbecue
Last played on
St. Louis Blues
Cannonball Adderley
St. Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0358wzt.jpglink
St. Louis Blues
Last played on
Fables Of Faubus
Charles Mingus
Fables Of Faubus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Fables Of Faubus
Last played on
Sunken Treasure
Gil Evans
Sunken Treasure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhl1.jpglink
Sunken Treasure
Last played on
So Sweet my Little Girl
Johnny Coles
So Sweet my Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Sweet my Little Girl
Last played on
Mister B
Johnny Coles
Mister B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mister B
Last played on
Johnny Coles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist