Jay AlexanderBorn 1 August 1971
Jay Alexander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71712170-2427-4719-96a1-794d18824d09
Jay Alexander Tracks
Sort by
Can We Go There (CP clean)
Jay Alexander
Can We Go There (CP clean)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can We Go There (CP clean)
Last played on
Not The One For You
Jay Alexander
Not The One For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jay Alexander Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist