Forest for the Trees was a group started by Carl Stephenson in 1993. The project produced only a single full-length album during its duration. Self-titled, the album was released in 1997 after being delayed by a nervous breakdown that kept Stephenson from working on it for several years. Forest for the Trees produced only one single of note titled "Dream." Forest for the Trees had many members, including John "coz" Acosta, Beck, Papa Bear Martinez, Mark Petersen, Don Device, David Strayer /drums, Chris Camacho/ bass and Jasper & Amadeus amongst others. One album remains unreleased as of 2006 being shelved by the now non-existent DreamWorks Records. In addition to be the creator of the group and producing, Stephenson plays violin, guitar, sitar, drums, keyboards and the didgeridoo. "Forest for the Trees is also beautifully infected with a collage of sounds from answering machines to dripping water to roller coasters, which bring a real-life aspect to rather abstract music." The band performed at the 2002 Coachella Music Festival.