Luiz Gonzaga do Nascimento, Jr. (September 22, 1945 - April 29, 1991), better known as Gonzaguinha, in Portuguese Little Gonzaga, was a noted Brazilian singer and composer. He was born in Rio de Janeiro and he was the son of Luiz Gonzaga ('Gonzagão', 'Big Gonzaga'), the "king of baião". Gonzaguinha was killed in a car accident on April 29, 1991, in Renascença, state of Paraná, southern Brazil.

Many eminent Brazilian artists recorded his compositions, such as Maria Bethânia, Simone, Elis Regina, Fagner, and Joanna. Among these, stands out Simone and great hits like "Sangrando", "Mulher, e daí" and "Começaria tudo outra vez".