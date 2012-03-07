Tess Jones is a male singer songwriter based in the UK.

His album Magpie was released on 25 October 2010 and was mastered by Simon Heyworth (Nick Drake, Brian Eno) and produced by Howard Gott. The album is distributed by Cadiz Music via Universal Music. It is available worldwide for download or in the UK on CD. Tess Jones is currently singer, guitarist and frontman of band Tess Of The Circle.

The album has been reviewed in MOJO, The Independent (IndyChoice: best new music), and Acoustic Magazine amongst others. His songs and live performances have been featured on several BBC Radio programs. In 2010, TESS was runner-up (2nd place) in The People's Music Awards Best Male Solo Artist category.