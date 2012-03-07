TESSA male UK Singer Songwriter. Born 18 November 1972
TESS
1972-11-18
TESS Biography (Wikipedia)
Tess Jones is a male singer songwriter based in the UK.
His album Magpie was released on 25 October 2010 and was mastered by Simon Heyworth (Nick Drake, Brian Eno) and produced by Howard Gott. The album is distributed by Cadiz Music via Universal Music. It is available worldwide for download or in the UK on CD. Tess Jones is currently singer, guitarist and frontman of band Tess Of The Circle.
The album has been reviewed in MOJO, The Independent (IndyChoice: best new music), and Acoustic Magazine amongst others. His songs and live performances have been featured on several BBC Radio programs. In 2010, TESS was runner-up (2nd place) in The People's Music Awards Best Male Solo Artist category.
TESS Tracks
Blame The Capulet
TESS
Blame The Capulet
Blame The Capulet
Elliott
TESS
Elliott
Elliott
Lullaby Of Maisie Jane
TESS
Lullaby Of Maisie Jane
Lullaby Of Maisie Jane
The Warren
TESS
The Warren
The Warren
River
TESS
River
River
TESS Links
