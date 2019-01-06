The Real ThingBritish soul group formed in the 1970s. Formed 1970
The Real Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp7s.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71668e88-208d-410f-ac5f-7a54ebee26cf
The Real Thing Biography (Wikipedia)
The Real Thing are a British soul group formed in the 1970s. In addition to a string of British hits, the band charted internationally with their song "You to Me Are Everything", which reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart, No. 28 on Billboard's R&B Singles chart and No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. By number of sales, they were the most successful black rock/soul act in England during the 1970s. The journalist, author and founder of Mojo, Paul Du Noyer credits them alongside Deaf School with restoring "Liverpool's musical reputation in the 1970s" with their success.
The Real Thing Performances & Interviews
- Eddie Amoo: "We auditioned for The Beatles and they loved us!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q7m19.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q7m19.jpg2017-12-10T15:56:00.000ZEddie Amoo remembers the decade that made The Real Thing disco hitmakers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q8bs9
Eddie Amoo: "We auditioned for The Beatles and they loved us!"
Upcoming Events
22
Mar
2019
The Real Thing, IMAGINATION feat LEEE John and Gibson Brothers
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
23
Mar
2019
The Real Thing, Gibson Brothers and IMAGINATION feat LEEE John
Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK
24
Mar
2019
The Real Thing, IMAGINATION feat LEEE John and Gibson Brothers
Genting Arena, Birmingham, UK
15
Jun
2019
The Real Thing, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
