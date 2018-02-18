Auliʻi CravalhoBorn 22 November 2000
Auliʻi Cravalho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/715d6b2d-9b1f-4615-8e7c-71cf5e9bcde3
Auliʻi Cravalho Biography (Wikipedia)
Auliʻi Cravalho (born November 22, 2000) is an American actress and singer who made her acting debut as the title character in the 2016 film Moana. In 2018, Cravalho made her television debut starring as Lilette Suarez in the NBC drama series Rise.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Auliʻi Cravalho Tracks
Sort by
How Far I'll Go
Auliʻi Cravalho
How Far I'll Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Far I'll Go
Last played on
Moana (2016) - I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)
Lin‐Manuel Miranda
Moana (2016) - I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moana (2016) - I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Auliʻi Cravalho
Back to artist