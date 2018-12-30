Anthony PleethBorn 1948
Anthony Pleeth
1948
Anthony Pleeth Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Pleeth, born in 1948 in London, is an English cellist, specialising in the historically informed performance of music of the 18th and 19th centuries on period instruments.
Anthony Pleeth Tracks
Quartet For The End Of Time
Olivier Messiaen
Quartet For The End Of Time
Quartet For The End Of Time
Flute Quartet in D major, Wq.94
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Flute Quartet in D major, Wq.94
Flute Quartet in D major, Wq.94
Quartet in A minor Wq.93
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Quartet in A minor Wq.93
Quartet in A minor Wq.93
Quartet in D, Wq 94
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Quartet in D, Wq 94
Quartet in D, Wq 94
Sonata in G major Op.2`12 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston, Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Pietro Locatelli
Sonata in G major Op.2`12 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston, Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Sonata in G major Op.2`12 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston, Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Flute Sonata in D major, Op 2 No 5 (feat. Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Simon Preston
Flute Sonata in D major, Op 2 No 5 (feat. Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Flute Sonata in D major, Op 2 No 5 (feat. Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-09T17:26:07
9
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Anthony Pleeth Links
