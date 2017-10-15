Bobby TroupBorn 18 October 1918. Died 7 February 1999
Bobby Troup
1918-10-18
Bobby Troup Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Wesley Troup Jr. (October 18, 1918 – February 7, 1999) was an American actor, jazz pianist, singer and songwriter. He is best known for writing the popular standard "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66", and for his role as Dr. Joe Early, opposite his real-life wife Julie London's character, in the 1970s US TV series, Emergency!
Lemon Twist
Route 66
Take Me Out To The Ballgame
Where You At?
That Old Black Magic
The Hungry Man
One For My Baby
Hungry Man
(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
I'm With You
Jamboree Jones
