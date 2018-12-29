Freddie ScottBorn 24 April 1933. Died 4 June 2007
Freddie Scott
1933-04-24
Freddie Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie Scott (April 24, 1933 – June 4, 2007) was an American soul singer and songwriter. His biggest hits were "Hey, Girl", a top ten US pop hit in 1963, and "Are You Lonely For Me", a no.1 hit on the R&B chart in early 1967.
Freddie Scott Tracks
Hey Girl
Freddie Scott
Hey Girl
Hey Girl
Last played on
Mr Heartache
Freddie Scott
Mr Heartache
Mr Heartache
Last played on
OPen The Door To Your Heart
Freddie Scott
OPen The Door To Your Heart
(You) Got What I Need
Freddie Scott
(You) Got What I Need
(You) Got What I Need
Last played on
Cry To Me
Freddie Scott
Cry To Me
Cry To Me
Last played on
I Got A Woman
Freddie Scott
I Got A Woman
I Got A Woman
Last played on
Are You Lonely For Me
Freddie Scott
Are You Lonely For Me
Are You Lonely For Me
Last played on
Am I Grooving You
Freddie Scott
Am I Grooving You
Am I Grooving You
Last played on
I Shall Be Released
Freddie Scott
I Shall Be Released
I Shall Be Released
Last played on
He Ain't Give You None
Freddie Scott
He Ain't Give You None
He Ain't Give You None
Last played on
Pow City
Freddie Scott
Pow City
Pow City
Last played on
Girl, I Love You
Freddie Scott
Girl, I Love You
Girl, I Love You
Last played on
Same Ole Beat
Freddie Scott
Same Ole Beat
Same Ole Beat
Last played on
