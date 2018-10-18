Okyerama Asante
Okyerama Asante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/714f69e3-7dc3-42f5-8a4b-a96b5215d8dc
Okyerama Asante Biography (Wikipedia)
Okyerema Asante is a master drummer from Ghana, famous for performing all parts of a traditional five-person drum group by himself. He attaches percussion instruments to various parts of his body and simultaneously plays drums, a balafon, and many other instruments. He has as many as 85 instruments in one performance. Coming from a family of drummers, Asante is an expert of traditional Ghanaian talking drums.
Asante is also known for playing with Paul Simon on his Graceland album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Okyerama Asante Tracks
Sort by
Things About You (feat. Okyerama Asante & Zo!)
Waajeed
Things About You (feat. Okyerama Asante & Zo!)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things About You (feat. Okyerama Asante & Zo!)
Last played on
That's My Girl
Okyerama Asante
That's My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's My Girl
Last played on
Back to artist