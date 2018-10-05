Force MD’sFormed 1981
Force MD's
1981
Force MD's Biography
The Force MDs is an American R&B vocal group that was formed in 1981 in Staten Island, New York. Although the group has old school hip hop roots, it is perhaps best known for two tunes that are widely considered 1980s quiet storm classics, "Tender Love" and "Love is a House". They are considered major forerunners of the new jack swing movement.[citation needed]
Tender Love
Tender Love
Tender Love
Itchin' For A Scratch
Itchin' For A Scratch
Itchin' For A Scratch
