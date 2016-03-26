Sammy TimbergBorn 21 May 1903. Died 26 August 1992
Sammy Timberg
Sammy Timberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel "Sammy" Timberg (May 21, 1903 – August 26, 1992) was an American musician and composer for the stage, movie studios, and television.
Sammy Timberg Tracks
Superman: The Fleischer Cartoon Series (1940) - Theme
Sammy Timberg
Superman: The Fleischer Cartoon Series (1940) - Theme
Superman: The Fleischer Cartoon Series (1940) - Theme
Conductor
Sammy Timberg Links
