Alamaailman Vasarat (translated: "The Hammers of the Underworld") is an avant-garde Finnish musical group formed in 1997. Their music is influenced by European folk, klezmer, jazz and metal.
Alamaailman Vasarat Tracks
Mielisaurus
Mielisaurus
Hajakas
Hajakas
