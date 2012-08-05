Dive DiveFormed 2001
Dive Dive
2001
Biography
Dive Dive are a British rock band, composed of Jamie Stuart (guitar and vocals), Ben Lloyd (guitar and vocals), Nigel Powell (drums and vocals) and Tarrant Anderson (bass guitar). Ben Lloyd, Nigel Powell and Tarrant Anderson also play as full-time members of Frank Turner's band, The Sleeping Souls.
Dive Dive formed in 2001 in Oxford, England after the breakup of the members' previous bands, Unbelievable Truth (Nigel Powell) and Dustball (Jamie Stuart and Tarrant Anderson), in 2000. The band were championed from early on by John Peel, for whom they recorded a number of sessions at the BBC Maida Vale Studios and also performed live on his BBC Radio 1 show.
Tracks
Liar
Liar
Liar
Mr 10%
Mr 10%
Mr 10%
Ape Like Me
Ape Like Me
Ape Like Me
