Sir Robert Bryson Hall II (born January 22, 1990), known professionally as Logic, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Logic developed an interest in music as a teenager, and ventured into a musical career in early 2009 releasing Logic: The Mixtape and a mixtape titled Young, Broke & Infamous in 2010. He signed with Visionary Music Group, before releasing three more mixtapes over three years.

His fourth mixtape, Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever (2013), was released to critical acclaim, and allowed Logic to secure a recording contract with Def Jam Recordings. He later released his debut studio album Under Pressure in October 2014, which debuted at number four on the U.S. Billboard 200, eventually becoming certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and having sold more than 171,000 copies. Logic's second studio album The Incredible True Story was released in November 2015, receiving mostly positive reviews from critics. Also certified gold in the U.S., it sold over 185,000 copies. Logic released his fifth mixtape, Bobby Tarantino, in 2016.