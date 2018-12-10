Louise BessetteBorn 20 June 1959
Louise Bessette
1959-06-20
Louise Bessette Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise Bessette, CM OQ (born June 20, 1959) is a Canadian pianist.
In 2001, she was made a member of the Order of Canada in recognition for "her great talent and contribution to contemporary music". In 2005, she was made an Officer of the National Order of Quebec.
Louise Bessette Tracks
Feuillet inédit No 4
Olivier Messiaen
Feuillet inédit No 4
Feuillet inédit No 4
Piano Quintet 4th Movement - Presto
Sofia Gubaidulina
Piano Quintet 4th Movement - Presto
Piano Quintet 4th Movement - Presto
Weihnachtsmusik
Arnold Schoenberg
Weihnachtsmusik
Weihnachtsmusik
