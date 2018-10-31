Bone CrusherRapper from Atlanta. Born 23 August 1971
Bone Crusher
1971-08-23
Bone Crusher Biography
Wayne Hardnett Jr. (born August 23, 1971) better known by his stage name Bone Crusher, is an American rapper born in Atlanta. After working as part of the group Lyrical Giants, he debuted in 2003 with his first solo album AttenCHUN!, which featured the single "Never Scared". The song was used as the theme for the 2003 Atlanta Braves and a remixed version was featured in the video game Madden NFL 2004.
Bone Crusher Tracks
Never Scared (The Takeover Remix) (feat. Cam'ron, Busta Rhymes & Jadakiss)
Bone Crusher
Never Scared (The Takeover Remix) (feat. Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes & Jadakiss)
Never Scared (The Takeover Remix) (feat. Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes & Jadakiss)
Never Scared
Bone Crusher
Never Scared
Never Scared
Never Scared (Dibs & MGM Made In China Remix)
Bone Crusher
Never Scared (Dibs & MGM Made In China Remix)
Rep Yo Side (feat. Lil Jon & Bone Crusher) - Pastor Troy
Pastor Troy
Rep Yo Side (feat. Lil Jon & Bone Crusher)
Rep Yo Side (feat. Lil Jon & Bone Crusher)
Access Never Scared
Bone Crusher
Access Never Scared
Access Never Scared
Never Scared (ft Sizzla)
Bone Crusher
Never Scared (ft Sizzla)
Never Scared (feat. Sizzla) (1Xtra Remix)
Bone Crusher
Never Scared (feat. Sizzla) (1Xtra Remix)
Never Scared (feat. Sizzla) (1Xtra Remix)
Never Scared (Remix) (Feat. Cam'Ron, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes)
Bone Crusher
Never Scared (Remix) (Feat. Cam'Ron, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes)
