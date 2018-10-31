Wayne Hardnett Jr. (born August 23, 1971) better known by his stage name Bone Crusher, is an American rapper born in Atlanta. After working as part of the group Lyrical Giants, he debuted in 2003 with his first solo album AttenCHUN!, which featured the single "Never Scared". The song was used as the theme for the 2003 Atlanta Braves and a remixed version was featured in the video game Madden NFL 2004.