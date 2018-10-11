Debbie WisemanBorn 10 May 1963
Debbie Wiseman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0606b6t.jpg
1963-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/713563d3-afb5-4d75-9994-921b46cef072
Debbie Wiseman Biography (Wikipedia)
Debbie Wiseman, OBE (born 10 May 1963) is a British composer for film and television, known also as a conductor and a radio and television presenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Debbie Wiseman Tracks
Cast Into Outer Darkness
Cast Into Outer Darkness
Edie (2018): "Training Day"
Edie (2018): "Training Day"
Edie
Edie
Music from Edie
Music from Edie
Wilde
Wilde
Edie - Edie Original Soundtrack
Wilde (1997)
Wilde (1997)
Anna Regina (Live in Session)
España Rhapsody For Orchestra
España Rhapsody For Orchestra
Theme from Wilde
Theme from Wilde
Teaser
Teaser
Virgo (Live In Session)
Virgo (Live In Session)
Wolf Hall Theme
Wolf Hall Theme
The 90th Birthday Celebration Suite; Finale
The 90th Birthday Celebration Suite; Finale
Beginnings (from soundtrack to Wolf Hall)
Beginnings (from soundtrack to Wolf Hall)
Dickensian (theme)
Dickensian (theme)
Theme from Oscar
Theme from Oscar
Long Road Without A Turn
Long Road Without A Turn
The Wounds of Love
The Wounds of Love
I Do Need An Audience
I Do Need An Audience
Wolf Hall
Wolf Hall
Devil's Spit
Devil's Spit
Wolf Hall
Wolf Hall
WILDE (1997): Who Has Dared To Wound You
WILDE (1997): Who Has Dared To Wound You
Cromwell's Theme
Cromwell's Theme
WILDE (1997): What is the love that dare not speak its name?
WILDE (1997): What is the love that dare not speak its name?
Do not go gentle
Do not go gentle
Caitlin (Live In Session)
Caitlin (Live In Session)
Dylan (Live In Session)
Dylan (Live In Session)
Absolute truth
Absolute truth
Wilde - suite from music for the film (feat. Unknown)
Wilde - suite from music for the film (feat. Unknown)
Journey of a Lifetime (Theme from Joanna Lumley's 'Nile')
Journey of a Lifetime (Theme from Joanna Lumley's 'Nile')
Arsene Lupin
Arsene Lupin
Wilde - suite from music for the film - title music
Wilde - suite from music for the film - title music
Forbidden Forest
Forbidden Forest
Blue Mist
Blue Mist
Lest We Forget
Lest We Forget
Edge of Paradise
Edge of Paradise
Hoc Est Bellum
Hoc Est Bellum
Dark Shadow
Dark Shadow
Eclipse
Eclipse
Suite - Wilde
Suite - Wilde
