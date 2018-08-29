Donato Lovreglio (6 December 1841, in Bari – May 1907, in Naples) was an Italian flautist and composer, mainly of music for his own instrument and other woodwinds. He was a native of Bari, and later moved to Naples, where he died. Among his compositions are numerous concert fantasies and arrangements of themes from a number of Giuseppe Verdi's operas, including Simon Boccanegra, Don Carlos, and La traviata.