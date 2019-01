Mikey Dangerous is a Jamaican/Canadian reggae artist. Dangerous was presented with a Juno Award for best Reggae Recording by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for his single "Don’t Go Pretending" (MBoss Records).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia