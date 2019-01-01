Timo MaasBorn 27 July 1969
Timo Maas Biography (Wikipedia)
Timo Maas (born July 27, 1969, Bückeburg, West Germany) is a German DJ/producer and remixer whose career in electronic music spans well over 30 years. His remix of Azzido Da Bass's single, "Doom's Night" helped launch his career in 2000.
In its wake, he also released Music for the Maases Volume 1, a mix album consisting of many of his previous tracks and remixes. After another mix album called Connected for Paul Oakenfold's imprint Perfect, Maas released his own debut studio album Loud in 2002. The album was produced by German dance music producer Martin Buttrich (also known for his work with Loco Dice), and featured guest appearances from Kelis, Neneh Cherry and Placebo's Brian Molko.
In a career spanning over 30 years, Timo has been collaborated with and remixed many artists such as Paul McCartney, Depeche Mode, Fatboy Slim, Garbage, Jamiroquai, Madonna, Moby, Moloko, Muse, Roger Sanchez and Tori Amos. In 2016, Timo and his producing partner James Teej, received a Grammy nomination (the second in Maas's career) for their work on Paul McCartney & Wings' track "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five".
Timo Maas Tracks
To Get Down
We Were Riding High (Alternative Version)
Ubik
Shifter
Dooms Night
We Were Riding High
Porcelain (Timo Maas & James Teej's Broken China Dub)
Slip In Electro Kid
Dooms Night (Timo Maas Radio Edit)
Der Schieber
Help Me (Deep Dish Remix) (feat. Kelis)
Body Language
Body Language (inc. Re.You remix)
Ubik (The Dance) (feat. Martin Bettinghaus)
Porcelain (Timo Maas & James Teej Broken China Dub)
Creation
Dooms Night
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
Pictures
Once Upon A Time
Schieber 1
Shadow Of Your Suns
Thingzz
Dooms Night (Timo Maas Radio Edit)
Watching the Robots
Tantra
Timo Maas Links
