Timo Maas (born July 27, 1969, Bückeburg, West Germany) is a German DJ/producer and remixer whose career in electronic music spans well over 30 years. His remix of Azzido Da Bass's single, "Doom's Night" helped launch his career in 2000.

In its wake, he also released Music for the Maases Volume 1, a mix album consisting of many of his previous tracks and remixes. After another mix album called Connected for Paul Oakenfold's imprint Perfect, Maas released his own debut studio album Loud in 2002. The album was produced by German dance music producer Martin Buttrich (also known for his work with Loco Dice), and featured guest appearances from Kelis, Neneh Cherry and Placebo's Brian Molko.

In a career spanning over 30 years, Timo has been collaborated with and remixed many artists such as Paul McCartney, Depeche Mode, Fatboy Slim, Garbage, Jamiroquai, Madonna, Moby, Moloko, Muse, Roger Sanchez and Tori Amos. In 2016, Timo and his producing partner James Teej, received a Grammy nomination (the second in Maas's career) for their work on Paul McCartney & Wings' track "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five".