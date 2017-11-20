Cootie Williams and His Orchestra
Cootie Williams and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7133f464-eb0a-4a20-b109-577319c4cbd0
Tracks
Sort by
Round Midnight
Thelonious Monk
Round Midnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvm.jpglink
Round Midnight
Last played on
New Concerto For Cootie
Cootie Williams and His Orchestra
New Concerto For Cootie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Concerto For Cootie
Last played on
Cherry Red Blues
Cootie Williams and His Orchestra
Cherry Red Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherry Red Blues
Last played on
Cotton Tail
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Cotton Tail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Cotton Tail
Last played on
Gotta Do Some War Work
Cootie Williams and His Orchestra
Gotta Do Some War Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gotta Do Some War Work
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist