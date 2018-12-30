Gentleman’s Dub Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b15h2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71333d03-2241-46ea-83c5-bd7a4cb2f913
Gentleman’s Dub Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Gentleman's Dub Club are a British dub band, originating from Leeds, Yorkshire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gentleman’s Dub Club Performances & Interviews
Gentleman’s Dub Club Tracks
Sort by
Light The Fuse Rodigan
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Light The Fuse Rodigan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Light The Fuse Rodigan
Last played on
Highs And Lows (feat. Joe Dukie)
The Nextmen
Highs And Lows (feat. Joe Dukie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Highs And Lows (feat. Joe Dukie)
Last played on
Light The Fuse
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Light The Fuse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Light The Fuse
Last played on
Stardust
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
Pristine (feat. Eva Lazarus & Gardna)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Pristine (feat. Eva Lazarus & Gardna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Pristine (feat. Eva Lazarus & Gardna)
Last played on
County Line (feat. Kiko Bun)
The Nextmen
County Line (feat. Kiko Bun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
County Line (feat. Kiko Bun)
Last played on
One Horse Town (feat. J-Man)
The Nextmen
One Horse Town (feat. J-Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
One Horse Town (feat. J-Man)
Last played on
Spooky (feat. Hollie Cook)
Los Aggrotones
Spooky (feat. Hollie Cook)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649khf.jpglink
Spooky (feat. Hollie Cook)
Last played on
Rude Boy
The Nextmen VS Gentlemens Dub Club with Gardna
Rude Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rude Boy
Performer
Last played on
Music Is The Girl I Love ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Music Is The Girl I Love ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Raised On The Amen (Dub Version) (feat. Gardna)
The Nextmen
Raised On The Amen (Dub Version) (feat. Gardna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Raised On The Amen (Dub Version) (feat. Gardna)
Last played on
Hotter
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Hotter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Hotter
Last played on
Let A Little Love
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Let A Little Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Let A Little Love
Last played on
Tough At The Top (feat. P Money)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Tough At The Top (feat. P Money)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Tough At The Top (feat. P Money)
Last played on
In Your Heart
Gentleman’s Dub Club
In Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
In Your Heart
Last played on
Your Light
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Your Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Your Light
Last played on
Dancing In The Breeze
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Dancing In The Breeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Dancing In The Breeze
Last played on
Fire In The Hole (feat. Parly B & Eva Lazarus)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Fire In The Hole (feat. Parly B & Eva Lazarus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Fire In The Hole (feat. Parly B & Eva Lazarus)
Last played on
High Grade (Prince Fatty Re-mix)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
High Grade (Prince Fatty Re-mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
High Grade (Prince Fatty Re-mix)
Last played on
Earthquake
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Earthquake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Earthquake
Last played on
Extraordinary
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Extraordinary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Extraordinary
Last played on
Enter The Chamber
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Enter The Chamber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Enter The Chamber
Last played on
Afraid Of The Dark
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Afraid Of The Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Afraid Of The Dark
Last played on
One Road
Gentleman’s Dub Club
One Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
One Road
Last played on
See Them ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
See Them ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Music Is The Girl I Love
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Music Is The Girl I Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
Music Is The Girl I Love
Last played on
Bad Girl ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Bad Girl ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
One Night Only ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015) (feat. Natty)
Gentleman’s Dub Club
One Night Only ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015) (feat. Natty)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15h2.jpglink
One Night Only ( Radio 1Xtra Session, 29 Sep 2015) (feat. Natty)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gentleman’s Dub Club
Upcoming Events
8
Mar
2019
Gentleman's Dub Club
The Classic Grand, Glasgow, UK
9
Mar
2019
Gentleman's Dub Club
The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK
22
Mar
2019
Gentleman's Dub Club
The Level, Nottingham, UK
23
Mar
2019
Gentleman's Dub Club
The Leadmill, Sheffield, UK
29
Mar
2019
Gentleman's Dub Club
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
Gentleman’s Dub Club Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist