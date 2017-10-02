Preston LoveBorn 26 April 1921. Died 12 February 2004
Preston Love
1921-04-26
Preston Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Preston Haines Love (April 26, 1921, Omaha, Nebraska – February 12, 2004, Omaha, Nebraska) was a renowned alto saxophonist, bandleader and songwriter from Omaha, Nebraska.
