Joonas KokkonenBorn 13 November 1921. Died 2 October 1996
Joonas Kokkonen
1921-11-13
Joonas Kokkonen Biography (Wikipedia)
Joonas Kokkonen (pronunciation ) (November 13, 1921 – October 2, 1996) was a Finnish composer. He was one of the most internationally famous Finnish composers of the 20th century after Sibelius; his opera The Last Temptations has received over 500 performances worldwide, and is considered by many to be Finland's most distinguished national opera.
The Last Temptations (Act 2, Sc 2: 'Paavo's Monologue')
The Last Temptations (Act 2, Sc 2: 'Paavo's Monologue')
The Last Temptations (Act 2, Sc 2: 'Paavo's Monologue')
Orchestra
Last played on
Requiem
Requiem
Requiem
Last played on
