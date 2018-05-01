Tonight Alive is an Australian rock band from Sydney, Australia. As of 2018, the band consists of lead vocalist Jenna McDougall, guitarist Jake Hardy, bassist Cameron Adler and drummer Matt Best.

Formed in 2008 by Hardy, Adler and Whakaio Taahi, soon joined by McDougall and Best, Tonight Alive recorded and self-released the EPs All Shapes & Disguises and Consider This. In 2010, Tonight Alive signed to both Fearless Records and Sony Music Entertainment Australia and released their 2011 debut album What Are You So Scared Of?. The record was officially released in the UK and US in October 2012, a year after its initial release in Australia. Their second studio album, The Other Side, was recorded in Australia and released 6 September 2013, featuring the singles Lonely Girl and Come Home. It debuted on the ARIA Albums Chart at No. 5. The band contributed the song "The Edge" to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack. The band released "Human Interaction" on 30 October 2015, followed by their third album, Limitless, which debuted to mixed response on 4 March 2016. Lead guitarist and songwriter Whakaio Taahi departed the group in late 2017, shortly after the band finished recording their fourth album, Underworld, which was released on 12 January 2018.