Needlepoint Norwegian rock and jazz. Formed 2010
Needlepoint
2010
Needlepoint Biography (Wikipedia)
Needlepoint (initiated in 2010 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz-rock band.
Needlepoint Tracks
On The Floor
In My Field Of View
The Woods are not what they seem
Eyes Shut
Needlepoint Links
