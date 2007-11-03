BuckshotNY rapper of Boot Camp Clik & Black Moon. Born 19 November 1974
Buckshot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/712c2bea-72b3-4ee0-918a-d5757b7b36be
Buckshot Biography (Wikipedia)
Buckshot (born Kenyatta Blake on November 19, 1974 in Brooklyn, New York) is an American rapper, known for being the leader of the hip-hop supergroup Boot Camp Clik, and the group Black Moon. He has released one solo album, three with producer 9th Wonder, one with KRS-One, four albums with Black Moon and four albums with the Boot Camp Clik.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buckshot Tracks
Sort by
Get Down With Me
Amari
Get Down With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Down With Me
Last played on
Buckshot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist