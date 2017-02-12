James WalbourneUK guitarist and vocalist
James Walbourne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/712b4446-ebad-4b76-b792-1953dec79d25
James Walbourne Tracks
Sort by
Let's Get Lost
Chrissie Hynde
Let's Get Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x29nr.jpglink
Let's Get Lost
Last played on
I Long For Lonely
Kami Thompson & James Walbourne
I Long For Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Long For Lonely
Performer
Last played on
Gypsy Gate
James Walbourne
Gypsy Gate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Gate
Last played on
Drugs and Money
James Walbourne
Drugs and Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drugs and Money
Last played on
Oklahoma U.S.A. [Live]
James Walbourne
Oklahoma U.S.A. [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oklahoma U.S.A. [Live]
Last played on
Gypsy Gate [Live]
James Walbourne
Gypsy Gate [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Gate [Live]
Last played on
The Hill
James Walbourne
The Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hill
Last played on
Bbc
James Walbourne
Bbc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bbc
Last played on
Cocaine Eyes
James Walbourne
Cocaine Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cocaine Eyes
Last played on
James Walbourne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist